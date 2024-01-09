Cable car brought down by fallen tree in Austrian skiing area, injuring 4 people on board

BERLIN (AP) — Police say a cable car has crashed in a skiing region in western Austria, and all four people on board were seriously injured. A tree apparently fell on the cable of the Acherkogelbahn in the Hochoetz skiing area of Tyrol province on Tuesday, bringing down the car, the Austria Press Agency reported. The facility was temporarily closed and the operator said people who were in other cable cars were already at its upper or lower terminals.

