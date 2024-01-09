Cable car brought down by fallen tree in Austrian skiing area, injuring all 4 people on board

BERLIN (AP) — Police say a cable car has crashed in a skiing region in western Austria and all four people on board were seriously injured. The Austria Press Agency says a tree apparently fell on the cable of the Acherkogelbahn in the Hochoetz skiing area of Tyrol province on Tuesday, bringing down the car. Its occupants were rescued by helicopter and taken to a hospital. The facility was temporarily closed and the operator said people who were in other cable cars were already at the upper or lower terminals. It wasn’t clear what height the car fell from.

