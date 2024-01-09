Skip to Content
News

ChatGPT-maker braces for fight with New York Times and authors on ‘fair use’ of copyrighted works

By
New
Published 1:25 PM

By MATT O’BRIEN
AP Technology Writer

A barrage of high-profile lawsuits in a New York federal court will test the future of ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence products that wouldn’t be so eloquent had they not ingested huge troves of copyrighted human works. But are AI chatbots like the widely commercialized products made by OpenAI and its business partner Microsoft breaking copyright and fair competition laws? Professional writers and media outlets will face a difficult battle to win that argument in court.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content