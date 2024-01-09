ChatGPT-maker braces for fight with New York Times and authors on ‘fair use’ of copyrighted works

A barrage of high-profile lawsuits in a New York federal court will test the future of ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence products that wouldn’t be so eloquent had they not ingested huge troves of copyrighted human works. But are AI chatbots like the widely commercialized products made by OpenAI and its business partner Microsoft breaking copyright and fair competition laws? Professional writers and media outlets will face a difficult battle to win that argument in court.

