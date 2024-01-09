Danish appeals court upholds guilty verdicts for 3 Iranians convicted on terror charges

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish appeals court has upheld guilty verdicts for three members of an Iranian separatist group convicted of promoting terror in Iran and gathering information for an unnamed Saudi intelligence service. The three were arrested in February 2020 and convicted of promoting terror over a deadly attack on a military parade in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz in September 2018. The Eastern Court in Copenhagen said Tuesday the men belonged to the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz and had been gathering information about individuals and organizations in Denmark and abroad, as well as on Iranian military affairs, and passing it on to Saudi intelligence. Their sentences are to be announced later this year.

