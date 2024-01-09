DeSantis says nominating Trump would make 2024 a referendum on the ex-president rather than Biden

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Ron DeSantis says that nominating Donald Trump would make the 2024 election about his legal troubles rather than the nation’s ills under President Joe Biden. The Florida governor made a case against Trump in a Fox News town hall on Tuesday, hours after Trump appeared in court to argue he’s immune from prosecution. DeSantis appealed directly to undecided Iowa Republicans less than a week before they cast the first votes of the 2024 election season. DeSantis has for months been trying to peel away Trump supporters. He has presented himself as an able alternative for Republicans who still like the former president.

By THOMAS BEAUMONT and JONATHAN J. COOPER Associated Press

