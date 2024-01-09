Economy tops US priorities for government across racial groups, AP-NORC and AAPI Data polls show

WASHINGTON (AP) — Black, white, Hispanic and Asian adults in the U.S. largely agree that the government should focus on the economy and foreign policy issues in 2024, but recent polling shows that views diverge on some high-profile topics, including racism and immigration. That’s according to two recent polls by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and AAPI Data. About 7 in 10 adults across backgrounds name economic issues. Black adults are less likely than others to call immigration a top priority, and white adults are especially likely to name issues related to politics.

By MATT BROWN and LINLEY SANDERS Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.