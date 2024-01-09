Former club president regrets attacking Turkish soccer referee but denies threatening to kill him

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The former president of a top-division soccer team in Turkey has told a court he regretted attacking a referee at the end of a league game but denied threatening to kill him. Faruk Koca resigned as president of MKE Ankaragucu after punching referee Halil Umut Meler. Koca has been charged with causing wilful injury to a public official, threatening an official and violating a law relating to the prevention of violence in sports. He faces up to 13 years in prison if found guilty. Koca attacked Meler on Dec. 11 after a 1-1 draw between Ankaragucu and Caykur Rizespor.

