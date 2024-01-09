Japan issues improved emergency measures following fatal plane collision at Haneda airport

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s transportation ministry says it has introduced improved emergency measures for the country’s airports, a week after a fatal collision between a Japan Airlines jetliner and a coast guard plane at Tokyo’s busy Haneda airport that is seen as a result of human error. The ministry said Tuesday that the measures — including more visible stop line markings on runways and use of clearer language in traffic control communication — are to be implemented right away at Haneda while they are slated to go into effect at other airports across the country in the coming weeks.

