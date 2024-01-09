Key moments in the arguments over Donald Trump’s immunity claims in his election interference case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Appeals court judges are signaling they will likely reject Donald Trump’s claims that he is immune from prosecution in his election interference case. That outcome seemed clear Tuesday during arguments that touched on a range of political and legal considerations. The Republican presidential primary front-runner made his first trip in months to the federal courthouse in Washington, where his lawyers sought to convince an appeals court that it should dismiss the case charging him with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The judges did not say when they might rule, but the timing of its decision is crucial with a March 4 trial date looming. Trump’s lawyers are certain to go to the U.S. Supreme Court if the D.C. court rules against him.

By ERIC TUCKER and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

