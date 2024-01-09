Michigan Wolverines return home to screaming fans after victory over Washington Huskies

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The national champion Michigan Wolverines have returned home to their Ann Arbor campus. They were met with thunderous applause and screaming fans Tuesday night. The Wolverines beat the Washington Huskies 34-13 in the national championship game Monday. Coach Jim Harbaugh and defensive tackle Kris Jenkins showed their appreciation and thanked the crowd. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy was greeted with chants of “One more year!” The junior said, “I don’t know how I could leave you all.” The university is set to announce details Wednesday morning regarding a formal celebration on Saturday in Ann Arbor.

