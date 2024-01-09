Michigan’s ability to contend for repeat national title hinges on decisions by Harbaugh, key players

HOUSTON (AP) — Michigan heads into an uncertain future after winning its first national championship in 26 years. Who stays, who goes and is a repeat possible in an expanded and loaded Big Ten that will include the Washington team the Wolverines beat 34-13 in the national championship game? There also could be NCAA sanctions coming. The biggest question after Michigan wrapped up a 15-0 season is the status of coach Jim Harbaugh. He is the top target for NFL teams with head coach openings. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy is among players who are considering whether to enter the NFL draft or return.

