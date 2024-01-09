NRA lawyer says gun rights group is defendant and victim at civil trial over leader’s big spending

NEW YORK (AP) — A National Rifle Association lawyer has acknowledged in court that some former executives and outside vendors may have ripped off the influential gun rights group with lavish spending and self-dealing. But, in an opening statement Tuesday at a New York civil trial scrutinizing the organization’s leadership and finances, Sarah Rogers questioned why the NRA is being forced to defend itself when it’s also a victim and could end up reaping millions of dollars in restitution. New York Attorney General Letitia James is accusing the NRA, LaPierre and two of his top lieutenants of spending tens of millions of dollars on unnecessary expenses. James wants LaPierre and the two other to men pay the organization back.

