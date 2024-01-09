SEC chair denies a bitcoin ETF has been approved, says account on X was hacked

NEW YORK (AP) — The Securities and Exchange Commissions says a post on X announcing that the agency had approved exchange-traded funds holding bitcoin was “unauthorized,” and that the agency’s account was hacked. The confusion came as crypto fans anxiously await the approval of the first bitcoin ETF. The ETF would provide a way to invest in bitcoin without having to buy the cryptocurrency outright on a crypto exchange such as Binance or Coinbase. Soon after the initial post appeared on X, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said on his personal account that the SEC had not approved the listing and trading of spot bitcoin exchange-traded products.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.