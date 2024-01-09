South Korean opposition leader released from hospital a week after being stabbed in the neck
By HYUNG-JIN KIM
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s main opposition leader says he hopes for a return to mutual respect in politics a week after he was stabbed in the neck. Lee Jae-myung spoke in front of the hospital where he released Tuesday. The shocking assault happened as political strife deepened in South Korea before its parliamentary elections in April. Busan police handed the suspect to prosecutors on Wednesday. He told a reporter when he was transferred that he plotted the attack on Lee alone.