Thierry Henry says he had depression during career and cried “almost every day” early in pandemic

PARIS (AP) — Former World Cup winner Thierry Henry has opened up about the fact he “must have been in depression” during his soccer career. The 46-year-old former France and Arsenal forward says he had a spell early in the coronavirus pandemic when he was “crying almost every day”. Henry has linked that to his past and a search for approval, having grown up with a father who was critical of his performances on the field. Speaking on the Diary of a CEO podcast, Henry says, “Throughout my career, and since I was born, I must have been in depression.”

