Video appears to show the Israeli army shot 3 Palestinians, killing 1, without provocation

BEIT RIMA, West Bank (AP) — Security camera video from a West Bank village shows a young man standing in a central square when he is suddenly shot and drops to the ground. Seconds later, two others rushing to his aid are also hit, killing a 17-year-old, just before an Israeli military jeep arrives. An Associated Press review of the video and interviews with the two wounded men indicate that Israeli soldiers opened fire on the three although they did not appear to pose a threat. Last week’s fatal shooting is the latest in a series of events in which Israeli soldiers appear to fire on Palestinians without provocation.

