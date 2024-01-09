West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, known for quirky speeches, will give final one before US Senate run

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is bringing a close to one avenue for his quirky speeches with his final State of the State address. He’ll deliver the speech Wednesday night. The popular two-term Republican governor is running for Democrat Joe Manchin’s U.S. Senate seat in November. The 6-foot-7 Justice will leave big shoes to fill — literally and metaphorically. He has always put on a show never seen before under the Capitol dome. He’s said West Virginia is on an economic “rocket ship ride” and called himself a frog who’s proud of his pond.

By LEAH WILLINGHAM and JOHN RABY Associated Press

