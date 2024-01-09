Zelenskyy, Blinken, Israeli president and more will come to Davos to talk about global challenges

LONDON (AP) — More than 60 heads of state and government and hundreds of business leaders will discuss the biggest global challenges during the World Economic Forum’s annual gathering in Switzerland next week. Among those who will be descending on the Alpine town of Davos will be Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Premier Li Qiang. Attendees have their work cut out for them with two major wars and problems like climate change, a weak global economy and AI-powered misinformation in a major election year. Forum President Borge Brende said Tuesday that the event will “bring together the right people” to “look at opportunities to cooperate.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.