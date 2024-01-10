Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians donates $225K to local charities

The Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians presented more than $225,000 to local charities.

On Wednesday, the five recipients of the 13th annual Agua Caliente Charity Golf Tournament were given a $45,000 check each.

The golf tournament was held at the tribe’s Indian Canyons Golf Resort in Palm Springs back in December. Recipients include ABC Recovery Center, Inc. in Indio which is a nonprofit substance abuse treatment program.

"We tend to serve the lower socio-economic segment of our population, and really our poor program revenue covers, you know, keeping the program going. And it takes, you know, donations like this to do everything else,"

The California Indian Nations College, Father’s Heart Ranch, Feathers-N-Fur, and Strong-Hearted Native Women’s Coalition, Inc. were also given checks.