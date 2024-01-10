AI-powered misinformation is the world’s biggest short-term threat, Davos report says

LONDON (AP) — The World Economic Forum says false and misleading information supercharged with cutting-edge artificial intelligence is the top immediate risk to the global economy. In its latest Global Risks Report, the organization says misinformation and disinformation as the most severe risk over the next two years. The report also says an array of environmental risks pose the biggest threats in the longer term. The report was released Wednesday ahead of the annual elite winter gathering next week of CEOs and world leaders in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos. It’s based on a survey of nearly 1,500 experts, industry leaders and policymakers

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.