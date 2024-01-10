Chinese auto exports rose 64% in 2023, with strong push by EVs, as makers expanded overseas

BEIJING (AP) — An industry association reports that China’s auto exports surged 63.7% in 2023 while sales at home rose 4.2%. The surge in exports appears likely to propel China past Japan as the world’s number one car exporter. Chinese automakers have aggressively expanded exports in search of growth missing at home as China’s economy slows. Government subsidies have transformed China into the world’s largest market for electric vehicles, even as car sales have stagnated overall. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said Thursday that auto sales in China totaled 21.9 million cars last year while exports jumped to 4.1 million.

