Former first lady Melania Trump’s mother, Amalija Knavs, has died

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former first lady Melania Trump’s mother has died. Trump announced the death of Amalija Knavs late Tuesday without disclosing the cause. Former President Donald Trump said at a New Year’s Eve celebration in Palm Beach, Florida, that his mother-in-law was “very ill” and his wife was with her at a hospital in Miami. Melania Trump says her mother “was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity.” Trump sponsored her parents’ immigration to the United States, and they took the oath of office to become citizens at a New York City courthouse in 2018. The Slovenian immigrants had been living in the U.S. as permanent residents.

