Gov. Laura Kelly calls for Medicaid expansion, offers tax cut plan that speeds up end of grocery tax

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly renewed her call to expand Medicaid and countered a proposed single-rate flat income tax for individuals with a plan that would instead cut taxes by doing things like accelerating the phasing out of the state’s sales tax on groceries. Kelly said in her annual State of the State address Wednesday that her proposals are key to helping rural parts of the state. Kelly faces leaders of GOP supermajorities whose priorities are to cut income taxes and rein in local property taxes, not to expand Medicaid.

