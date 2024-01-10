Lauren Boebert’s ex-husband arrested on charges stemming from restaurant incident

DENVER (AP) — Police say the ex-husband of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was arrested on misdemeanor charges stemming from an apparent altercation with her at a Colorado restaurant. Authorities would not say whether Lauren Boebert could also face charges in Saturday’s incident in the town of Silt. Police Chief Mike Kite says the investigation is still continuing. He says Jayson Boebert was arrested Tuesday on charges of third-degree criminal trespass, obstruction and disorderly conduct in connection with the restaurant incident along with other charges pursued by county authorities. He was released the same day, according to jail records.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.