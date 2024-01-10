Man accused of stabbing a South Korean politician wanted to stop him becoming president, police say

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean police say the man accused of stabbing South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung in the neck told investigators that he wanted to kill him to prevent him from becoming the country’s president. Lee was released from the hospital after eight days of treatment. Police said they believe the suspect acted alone when he attacked Lee in the southeastern city of Busan on Jan. 2, leaving him bleeding and slumping on the ground. According to police, the suspect said during questioning that he was unsatisfied with what he believes were authorities’ failures to punish Lee over his corruption allegations.

