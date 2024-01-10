Modi’s beach visit to a remote Indian archipelago rakes up a storm in the Maldives

NEW DELHI (AP) — The relationship between India and the Maldives is facing challenges after officials in the tiny island nation made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s posts that promoted the pristine beaches of India’s Lakshadweep archipelago. In India, government officials, Bollywood stars and cricketers are urging people to turn to Lakshwadeep, in a push to promote local holiday destinations, while also supporting a boycott against the Maldives. The government in the Maldives is trying to control the fallout with New Delhi. The incident has highlighted the fragile nature of the relationship between India and the Maldives and its susceptibility to a breakdown at a time when Beijing and New Delhi are both vying for influence in the island nation.

