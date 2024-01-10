More adults sought help for ADHD during pandemic, contributing to drug shortages

Prescriptions for ADHD treatments surged among adults during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping to fuel lingering shortages that are frustrating parents and doctors. A study published Wednesday in JAMA Psychiatry says new prescriptions for stimulants used to treat the condition jumped 30% for young adults and women during a two-year window after the pandemic hit in March 2020. Prescriptions also soared for nonstimulant treatments for adults of all ages. Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder is one of the most common developmental disorders in children. Rising use of ADHD treatments and manufacturing problems triggered an Adderall shortage that started more than a year ago. Doctors and patients say supply problems for several treatments haven’t let up.

By TOM MURPHY and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH Associated Press

