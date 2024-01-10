Rapper G Herbo could be sentenced to more than a year in jail in fraud plot

The rapper G Herbo could face just over a year in jail after pleading guilty to his role in a scheme that used stolen credit card information to pay for a lavish lifestyle including private jets and designer puppies. Under a deal with prosecutors reached last year, the 28-year-old Chicago rapper, whose real name is Herbert Wright III, entered a guilty plea in federal court in Springfield, Massachusetts, to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and making false statements. In exchange, prosecutors dismissed several counts of aggravated identity theft. Prosecutors, in their sentencing memo, argue that Herbo should be jailed for a year and day and get 36 months of supervised release.

