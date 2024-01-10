Renewables grew rapidly in 2023, but must grow faster still to meet climate change target, IEA says

BENGALURU, India (AP) — The amount of renewable energy installed around the world last year grew at its fastest rate in the past 25 years. The International Energy Agency said Thursday that clean energy jumped by 510 gigawatts, with China playing the biggest part. That’s enough to power nearly 51 million homes for a year. That’s good, but the IEA says it’s not quite enough to meet the goal set at last month’s climate talks in Dubai to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030. The agency’s executive director says the goal is reachable if developing nations get helping in growing their renewable energy. Ramping up renewables is seen as essential if the world is to do away with the fossil fuels that are feeding dangerous climate change.

