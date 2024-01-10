Safety tips to prevent space heater fires during Winter months

Temperatures around the Coachella Valley continue to drop as a cold front and high-winds linger. The cooler weather may be enough to cause some people to dust off their space heaters for warmth at night. Although these portable heaters can be convenient, they can also be extremely dangerous and even deadly.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission around 1,700 fires, 160 injuries, and 80 deaths are caused by portable space heaters every year.

Another study, conducted by the National Fire Protection Association, found heating equipment is the number one cause of house fires, especially between the months of December and January. They also reported 81% of deadly house fires were caused by space heaters.

The top reason for heating equipment fires was failure to clean equipment correctly, according to a 2021 NFPA report. The second leading cause for space heater fires is when the heater is too close to highly flammable items, like furniture, clothing or bedding.

Here's a few tips to help stay safe and warm if you plan on using a portable heater:

Keep anything flammable least three feet away from heating equipment. Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving a room or going to bed. Use the appropriate type of fuel required by the manufacturer, for fuel-burning space heaters. Create and maintain a three-foot kid-free and pet-free zone around heaters, home fireplaces and space heaters. Electric heaters of any type are unsafe to leave running overnight, so make sure to set a timer to turn them off before you go to bed. Plug space heaters directly into a wall outlet. Do not use an extension cord or power strip, which could overheat and result in a fire. Do not plug any other electrical devices into the same outlet as the heater.

Be sure to tune into News Channel Three's Tori King's report tonight at 4, 5, and 6 p.m. for more details.