Speaker Johnson is facing conservative pushback over the spending deal he struck with Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are off to a raucous start in their first week back in Washington after an extended holiday break. Some are openly criticizing new House Speaker Mike Johnson. Others helped sink a routine procedural vote to express their displeasure with topline spending levels that Johnson negotiated with Democrats for the current fiscal year. Most Republicans say they support Johnson, saying he is doing the best he can. But it took only eight Republicans to oust McCarthy — along with 208 Democrats. A similar revolt from just a handful of Republicans would leave Johnson vulnerable as well.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.