Starbucks sued by consumer group that calls its claim of ethical sourcing false and misleading

A consumer advocacy group filed a lawsuit against Starbucks Wednesday, saying the company’s claim that its coffee is ethically sourced is false and misleading. The National Consumers League cited media reports of abuses on farms that supply coffee and tea to Starbucks. Starbucks said Wednesday it was aware of the lawsuit and will aggressively defend itself. The lawsuit was filed in Superior Court in the District of Columbia. Among the reports cited was a BBC investigation last year that found rampant sexual abuse on the James Finlay tea plantation in Kenya. Starbucks says it no longer buys tea from that plantation.

