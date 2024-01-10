The largest great ape to ever live went extinct because of climate change, study finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — A study suggests an ancient species of great ape was likely driven to extinction by environmental changes. Scientists in China and Australia reported Wednesday on the demise of a great ape that once lived in southern China. The apes survived for around 2 million years and were the largest great ape known to scientists. They stood 10 feet tall and weighed up to 650 pounds. They munched on fruits and flowers in the tropical forests until the environment began to change. Then their preferred foods weren’t available during the dry seasons. The giant species couldn’t adapt as smaller apes did by climbing trees for more food. The study’s findings were published in the journal Nature.

