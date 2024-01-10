Ukraine’s president in Estonia on swing through Russia’s Baltic neighbors

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Estonia for meetings with the country’s leaders on the second day of trip through the small Baltic states, where concern is high about aggression from neighboring Russia. Zelenskyy arrived late Wednesday after beginning his Baltic swing in Lithuania. He is to meet with Estonia’s president and prime minister and address the parliament before heading to Latvia. In Lithuania’s capita on Wednesday, Zelenskyy said Ukraine has shown the world that Russia’s military can be stopped. He said Ukraine still must bolster its air defenses against Russia’s intensified missile and drone onslaughts and replenish its ammunition supplies as long-range strikes become the main feature of this winter’s fighting.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.