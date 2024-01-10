Ukraine’s Zelenskyy heads to Baltic countries in pursuit of more support against Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Lithuania ahead of visits to Estonia and Latvia, as Ukraine seeks more help to bolster its air defenses amid Russia’s intensified missile and drone onslaughts in the latest development of the 22-month war. On his official Telegram channel, Zelenskyy said the trip would focus on security concerns, Ukraine’s hopes to join the European Union and NATO, and building partnerships in drone production and electronic warfare capacities. The small countries on the Baltic Sea are among Ukraine’s staunchest political, financial and military supporters. Russia’s belligerence toward its neighbor Ukraine has some in the Baltics worried that they could be Moscow’s next target.

