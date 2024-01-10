UN Security Council adopts resolution demanding that Houthi rebels stop attacks on Red Sea shipping

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council demanded an immediate halt to attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on ships in the Red Sea in a new resolution that implicitly condemned their main weapons supplier — Iran. The resolution, sponsored by the United States and Japan, was approved by a vote of 11-0 with four abstentions – Russia, China, Algeria and Mozambique. It condemns “in the strongest terms” at least two dozen attacks carried out by the Houthis on merchant and commercial vessels which are impeding global commerce “and undermine navigational rights and freedoms as well as regional peace and security.” The Iranian-backed Houthis have said they launched the attacks with the aim of ending Israel’s devastating air-and-ground offensive in the Gaza Strip.

