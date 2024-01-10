‘We are not going to move off the hydrogen path’ SunLine CEO provides update on fueling issues

SunLine Transit Agency has implemented numerous steps to cope with ongoing challenges it has experienced at its hydrogen fueling station.

The station was built by Nel Hydrogen in 2019, and for more than a year, was unable to meet SunLine's daily operating needs. On November 12, 2023, Nel Hydrogen failed a site acceptance test. Exactly one month after, the title to the hydrogen station was transferred to SunLine.

"The station does remain inoperable to some extent. It's still creating hydrogen, but we're not able to dispense the hydrogen," according to Mona Babauta, CEO and General Manager at SunLine Transit Agency.

In mid-October, SunLine started funneling hydrogen to its old station in order to fuel its hydrogen buses. However, because the technology is so old, it takes about 30 minutes to an hour to fuel each bus.

“Fortunately, our ability to continue to fuel at the old station has allowed us to continue to use roughly 10 to 12 of the hydrogen fuel cell buses in our fleet of 26,” according Babauta. Not doing so would have resulted in the cancellation of services.

SunLine has also leased 8 compressed natural gas buses Riverside-based Shuttle Bus Leasing which has helped the transportation company “get to a place where we no longer have to cancel service,” according to Babauta. The contract comes at a cost of $650,000. SunLine expects to return the leased buses by November 2024.

When the electrolyzer hydrogen station first went down in August 2023, SunLine was unable to fuel roughly 35% of its fixed-route fleet (26 out of 75 buses), which resulted in the cancellation of roughly 20% of its daily service.

It took roughly three to four months for the leased buses to be added to SunLine’s system, “so it wasn’t until November that the public actually saw SunLine run full reliable service again,” according to Babauta. She added that she doesn’t “anticipate the public seeing a whole lot of disruptions to our service in the coming months.”

Service changes that took effect this past Sunday have also helped with SuLine’s fleet availability as it continues to address hydrogen fueling challenges. “When we moved from operating 20 minute service in the peaks, in the mornings and afternoons, on our highest ridership routes to 30 minutes throughout the day, that reduces the need to pull out as many buses,” according to Babauta.

Construction of a new liquid hydrogen fueling station is expected to be completed by this summer, the cost of which will be paid for through the use of state funds.

