A non-traditional candidate resonates with Taiwan’s youth ahead of Saturday’s presidential election
By SIMINA MISTREANU and JOHNSON LAI
Associated Press
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A nonconformist candidate is resonating with Taiwan’s youth ahead of Saturday’s presidential election, with young and first-time voters apparently more concerned with the dearth of good jobs and affordable housing than the looming threat from China. Ko Wen-je, an outspoken surgeon-turned-politician, has emerged as the third most popular candidate overall ahead of the vote, behind those from Taiwan’s traditional opposing parties — the governing Democratic Progressive Party and the opposition Kuomintang. The 64-year-old says he’s seeking middle ground and advocating patience with Beijing. He also talks more economy and pragmatic issues, including education costs. But whether his TikTok and Instagram popularity will translate into votes remains to be seen.