Argentina’s annual inflation soars to 211.4%, the highest in 32 years

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s statistics agency says the country has registered a monthly inflation rate of 25.5% in December and closed 2023 with an annual inflation of 211.4%. That’s the highest rate in 32 years. The data reflects the strong impact of a series of shock measures, including a 50% devaluation of the nation’s currency, implemented by right-wing President Javier Milei in hopes of eventually taming the country’s roaring inflation.

