British Post Office scandal: Inquiry resumes into one of ‘greatest miscarriages of justice’
By BRIAN MELLEY
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — A public inquiry into a British Post Office scandal that led to the wrongful convictions of more than 900 branch managers has resumed. An investigator being grilled in the public probe Thursday denied he and others acted like “Mafia gangsters” and bullied postal employees. The inquiry, which has been going on for three years, restarted the day after lawmakers vowed to reverse the convictions following a television docudrama that created a huge surge of public support for the former managers and employees. Lawmakers plan to provide compensation, and new investigations could lead to charges against those involved in the original investigation and prosecution.