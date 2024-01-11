France’s new government announced with only one major change at the foreign ministry

PARIS (AP) — The new government of French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal has been announced with only one major change at the foreign ministry, while most high-profile Cabinet members remained unchanged. The French presidency’s statement said Thursday that the interior, finance, defense and justice ministers remain in place. The members of the government were agreed upon by the 34-year-old Attal and President Emmanuel Macron. Attal is France’s youngest-ever premier. The 38-year-old Stéphane Séjourné has been named as France’s foreign affairs minister to succeed Catherine Colonna.

