Guatemala arrests ex-minister who resigned rather than use force against protesters

Published 9:21 AM

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala has arrested its former interior minister for allegedly not carrying out his duties when he opted for dialogue with protesters rather than using force to remove them as a court had ordered. Police arrested Napoléon Barrientos at his home Thursday, leading him out in handcuffs and a bulletproof vest. Barrientos told reporters he didn’t know why he was being arrested. The Attorney General’s Office said in a message to the press that Barrientos hadn’t complied with a court order to maintain public order. Barrientos resigned in October after weeks of nationwide protests aimed at forcing the resignation of Attorney General Consuelo Porras.

Associated Press

