In Taiwan’s election Saturday, who are the 3 candidates trying to become president?

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Three candidates are vying for Taiwan’s presidency in elections Saturday that are closely watched internationally. The winner will have to navigate testy relations with Beijing as well as popular concerns about domestic issues such as housing and employment. Lai Ching-te, the front-runner from the governing Democratic Progressive Party, said he would try to restart talks with Beijing, which has criticized him as a “separatist.” Hou Yu-ih, from the opposition Kuomitang, pledged to bolster national defense while also restarting talks with China. Ko Wen-je, from the smaller Taiwan People’s Party, said he would strike a balance amid tense U.S.-China ties.

