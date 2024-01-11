Indio Police Department hosts first resource fair for the unsheltered community

The Indio Police Department’s Unsheltered Assistance Unit hosted its first annual resource fair on Thursday.

Booths were set up on Miles Avenue. Resources included food, health care, shelter information, addiction support, and rehab options.

“It’s the first unsheltered person‘s resource fair that we’ve had,” said Indio Police Department Acting Lieutenant Lisa Corton. “We want to be able to bring a bunch of partners together to provide services and resources and and try to help whoever we can who may be un sheltered in our city.”

The Indio Police Department travelled around the City of Indio, spending the word about the fair to those who are unhoused.

They also offered rides to the event for those who experience homelessness.

If you or someone you know is unhoused and struggling with addiction, call the Riverside University Justice Outreach team (760-863-8047).

Watch News Channel 3 tonight at 5:00 to hear from Police Officials and some unsheltered folks in the community.