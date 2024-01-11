Magnitude 6.4 earthquake rattles much of Pakistan and parts of Afghanistan but no damage is reported
By MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say a magnitude 6.4 earthquake has rattled much of Pakistan and parts of neighboring Afghanistan. Thursday’s tremors sent panicked residents fleeing from homes and offices and frightening people in remote villages. The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter of the earthquake was in the Hindu Kuch mountain range in Afghanistan. Rescue officials said there were no immediate reports of damage from the earthquake in Pakistan. The earthquake was felt in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, and in the major cities of Lahore, Peshawar and Muzaffarabad in the Pakistan-administered, disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir. A magnitude 7.6 quake in 2005 killed thousands of people in Pakistan and Kashmir.