People’s rights are threatened everywhere, from wars to silence about abuses, rights group says

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A leading human rights group says people’s rights are being suppressed and threatened everywhere in the world, from wars to selective outrage about some abuses and silence about others. Human Rights Watch released its global report on 2023 on Thursday. It says the challenges of the past year show what needs to be done differently in 2024. The group’s executive director said armed conflicts have mushroomed and how governments respond to them needs to change. She said there “needs to be an end to double standards.”

