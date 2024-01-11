Poland’s opposition, frustrated over loss of power, calls protest against new pro-EU government

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s right-wing opposition is urging supporters to protest against moves by the new pro-European Union government to take control of state broadcasters and the state news agency. The Law and Justice party governed for eight years before losing October’s parliamentary elections. It has called for a protest by “Free Poles” outside parliament Thursday. It portrays the protest as a defense of democracy and free media, although during its time im power it was criticized for curbing media freedom. The new government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk is set on reversing some policies of its predecessor, including those that led to conflict with the EU. Tusk has moved to take control of state media that Law and Justice had turned into tools of propaganda.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.