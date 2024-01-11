Poland’s president announces plan to pardon 2 convicted politicians before the start of a protest

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s president says he plans to once again pardon two senior politicians who were arrested in his presidential palace earlier this week. The case is at the center of a standoff between Poland’s new government and its populist predecessor. The move Thursday came as Poland’s now opposition party Law and Justice is urging supporters to protest against moves by the new pro-European Union government to take control of state media and the arrest of the two politicians. The Law and Justice party governed for eight years before losing October’s parliamentary election. The party portrays the protest as a defense of democracy and free media. But Law and Justice was criticized for curbing media freedom during its time in power.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.