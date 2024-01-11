Russian pro-war activist and Putin critic detained over alleged terrorism offenses, his lawyer says

The lawyer of a Russian pro-war activist and critic of President Vladimir Putin says her client has been remanded into custody over alleged terrorism offenses. Sergei Udaltsov heads the Left Front, a group of political parties who oppose Putin and are affiliated with Russia’s Communist Party. He was a prominent during the 2011-12 protests that saw the biggest demonstrations in Russia since the collapse of the Soviet Union, and was briefly allied with now-imprisoned opposition politician Alexei Navalny. He has supported the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine and annexation of Crimea while remaining critical of Putin.

By The Associated Press

