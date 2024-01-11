Taiwan prepares to elect a president and legislature in what’s seen as a test of control with China

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan is preparing to elect a new president and legislature Saturday in what many see as a test of control with China, which claims the self-governing island republic as its own. The presidential race pits Vice President William Lai against Hou Yu-ih of the Nationalist Party and Ko Wen-je of the Taiwan People’s Party. The U.S. strongly backs Taiwan against China’s military threats and the Biden administration plans to send an unofficial delegation to meet with the winner soon. Candidates will make their final appeals Friday with campaigning to end at midnight.

By CHRISTOPHER BODEEN and SIMINA MISTREANU Associated Press

